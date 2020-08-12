Chipotle investors lose bid to revive claims over food-borne illness

A federal appeals court has declined to revive an investor lawsuit accusing fast casual restaurant operator Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and its executives of concealing food safety risks, causing its stock to drop after widely publicized outbreaks of food-borne illnesses in 2014 and 2015.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the investors had failed to put forth facts that would justify allowing them to file a third amended complaint in the case, following two dismissals.

