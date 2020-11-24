IN BRIEF: Investor accuses Pinterest of overselling growth potential

Pinterest has been hit with a proposed class action in San Francisco federal court accusing it of misleading the market about its ability to increase users in the United States.

Investor Paul Hessong, represented by Block & Leviton and Lowey Dannenberg, alleges in the lawsuit filed on Monday that executives of the image-based social network made overly optimistic predictions of growth in the months following its April 2019 IPO. He seeks damages for the 17% drop in share price that occurred when the company revealed that it had missed advertising revenue projections by $14 million in October 2019.

