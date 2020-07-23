Westlaw News
July 23, 2020 / 11:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

College scandal tipster seeks to avoid prison for stock fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for the California financier who tipped off U.S. prosecutors to a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme say he should avoid being sentenced to prison after admitting he participated in a “pump-and-dump” stock market fraud scheme.

Attorneys at Nixon Peabody representing Morrie Tobin argued in heavily-redacted papers filed in Boston federal court late Wednesday that the 57-year-old should instead serve probation and be ordered to forfeit $4 million and do community service.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3htb7xB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below