College scandal tipster seeks to avoid prison for stock fraud

Lawyers for the California financier who tipped off U.S. prosecutors to a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme say he should avoid being sentenced to prison after admitting he participated in a “pump-and-dump” stock market fraud scheme.

Attorneys at Nixon Peabody representing Morrie Tobin argued in heavily-redacted papers filed in Boston federal court late Wednesday that the 57-year-old should instead serve probation and be ordered to forfeit $4 million and do community service.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3htb7xB