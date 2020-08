The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced the appointment of two new members to its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee.

The new members are Kesha Cash, founder of Impact America Fund, an investment fund that describes its mission as investing in marginalized communities to support people of color, and Sue Washer, CEO of biotech company Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

