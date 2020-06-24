Analytics company Comscore wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

Media analytics company Comscore Inc has beat back a shareholder class action that alleged it misled investors by concealing a disagreement in business strategy between its board and executives that led to resignations and share declines.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla of the Southern District of New York ruled Wednesday that the plaintiff, investor Sergii Bratusov, had not pointed to any material misstatements by the company, finding it had no duty to disclose the disagreement to investors. She gave Bratusov leave to amend the complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BGwvQ8