Pandemic caused no dip in securities settlements: report

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause an overall decrease in securities litigation settlements in 2020, according to a research group’s annual report.

Litigation analyst Cornerstone Research said in a report released Wednesday that while April 2020 saw around half of the volume of securities class action settlements typically announced, spikes in May and July picked up the slack. Last year saw 77 settlements approved, compared with the previous nine-year average of 72, according to the report.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3vApV5f