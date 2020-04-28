IN BRIEF: SEC files first COVID-19 lawsuit over company's N95 mask claims

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday filed its first coronavirus-related lawsuit, accusing a small Florida healthcare company and its chief executive of falsely claiming in press releases that it had access to sought-after N95 masks.

The SEC alleged in a lawsuit filed in West Palm Beach federal court that Praxsyn Corp and its CEO Frank Brady tried to exploit unsuspecting investors by making false and misleading claims about its ability to acquire and supply large quantities of masks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zFeEIA