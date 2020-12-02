7th Circuit considers whether Sullivan & Cromwell conflicts marred spoofing trial

A former New Jersey-based high-speed trader urged a federal appeals court to reverse his conviction on Wednesday, arguing that law firm Sullivan & Cromwell had conflicts of interest that affected his defense at the 2015 trial where he became the first person convicted of the manipulative trading practice known as spoofing.

U.S. Circuit Court Judges Kenneth Ripple and Ilana Rovner of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago during oral arguments on Wednesday probed Michael Coscia’s claim that his conviction should be reversed because the BigLaw firm failed to disclose its work for companies that played a part in his trial.

