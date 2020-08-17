Shareholder lawsuit over JAB's Coty buyout gets green light

A lawsuit by Coty Inc shareholders against the beauty company’s directors and affiliates of the German conglomerate JAB Holdings over its 2019 acquisition of a majority stake in Coty can go forward, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard of the Delaware Chancery Court said Monday that the shareholders had alleged facts to support their claim that JAB, which had previously owned 40% of Coty, exerted unfair influence over the $1.75 billion transaction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3axNmlL