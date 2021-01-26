Velocity Financial beats shareholder suit over COVID-19 disclosures

A federal judge in Los Angeles has tossed a lawsuit accusing real estate lender Velocity Financial of misleading investors in its January 2020 initial public offering about the threat COVID-19 posed to the mortgage market, in what could be the first such ruling in a shareholder case over pandemic-related disclosures.

U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner dismissed the proposed class action on Monday, saying the lead plaintiff represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd had not alleged the company could have known the extent of the pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iQo86j