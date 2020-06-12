Westlaw News
U.S. cracks down on coronavirus-linked $25 million stock scheme

Federal authorities have moved to halt an ongoing fraud scheme that they say has generated more than $25 million through illegal sales of penny stocks, some of which were promoted with false claims aimed at capitalizing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a lawsuit unsealed on Thursday in Boston federal court said Canadian citizen Nelson Gomes runs a business that allows penny stock company insiders to conceal their identities while selling stock to unsuspecting investors.

