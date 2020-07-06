Ex-Cowen banker says he suffered retaliation for whistleblowing, paternity leave

A former investment banker at Cowen Inc has accused the firm of firing him for raising concerns about working with a Russian-Israeli businessman suspected of money laundering.

Kevin Rollag, who also claims the investment bank retaliated against him for taking paternity leave, filed the complaint Monday with the U.S. Department of Labor under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and filed a parallel lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

