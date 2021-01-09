Abramoff associate must face SEC lawsuit over crypto sales

An associate of lobbyist Jack Abramoff must face the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s allegations that he misled investors in a $5.6 million digital token offering, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg rejected the bid by Rowland Marcus Andrade and his company NAC Foundation, represented by Murphy & McGonigle, to dismiss the complaint alleging he and Abramoff defrauded investors in the sale of tokens that could later be exchanged for a cryptocurrency they said was under development. The judge said the SEC had plausibly alleged that the tokens were securities, a position Andrade had challenged.

