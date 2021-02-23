IN BRIEF: First of Manhattan crypto fraud cases gets axed

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud class action against Swiss cryptocurrency creator Bancor, the first such ruling in a suite of similar cases filed by crypto investors represented by Selendy & Gay and Roche Cyrulnik.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled on Monday that plaintiff Timothy Holsworth had failed to allege losses and that activities promoting the BNT token were not enough to give the court jurisdiction over BProtocol Foundation, the developer of the Bancor blockchain protocol, and its Israeli executives, represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, absent allegations that their claims were fraudulent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aIBiQm