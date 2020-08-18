IN BRIEF: Lawyer imprisoned for tax fraud loses bid for release after COVID diagnosis

Paul Daugerdas, a former lawyer convicted of perpetrating the largest criminal tax fraud in U.S. history, has lost a bid to be released early from his 15-year prison sentence after testing positive for COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan had denied a previous motion by Daugerdas for early release due to the risk of COVID in May, and ruled Tuesday that his actual infection “does not move the needle.” The judge said that Daugerdas, 69, appeared to be “receiving adequate treatment” at the United States Penitentiary, Marion in Illinois.

