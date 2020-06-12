Delaware Chancery gives green light to lawsuit over Dell's VMware deal

Delaware’s Chancery Court has cleared the way for investors to go forward with a lawsuit claiming they were short-changed by a 2018 deal in which Dell Technologies Inc returned to public trading by buying back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware.

Vice Chancellor Travis Laster ruled Thursday that the plaintiffs, who are represented by Ned Weinberger of Labaton Sucharow, David Cooper of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and others, had supported an inference that Dell’s board, including founder Michael Dell, had engaged in “coercive conduct” in securing the transaction.

