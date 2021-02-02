Dentsply dodges state court lawsuit over merger disclosures

A New York appeals court tossed a shareholder lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona Inc on Tuesday, saying the proposed class action accusing the dental technology supplier of disclosure failures ahead of a 2016 merger was filed too late.

The First Department of the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division held that investors represented by Scott + Scott and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd had not filed their claims within the one-year statute of limitations in the Securities Act of 1933 and dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cAdrDV