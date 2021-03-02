Former CEO who became biotech consultant pleads guilty to insider trading

The former CEO of an opioid manufacturer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to trading on inside information he learned while acting as a consultant regarding Dimension Therapeutics Inc’s plan in 2017 to be acquired by another biotech company.

Mark Ahn, who after serving as chief executive of Galena Biopharma Inc became a board member and later consultant to the biotechnology company Abeona Therapeutics Inc, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to two counts of securities fraud. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/306cnQC