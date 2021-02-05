Oregon biotechnology consultant charged with insider trading

Federal prosecutors in Boston on Friday charged a biotechnology consultant with trading on inside information he learned of in 2017 concerning Dimension Therapeutics’ intention to be acquired by another biotech company.

Mark Ahn, an Oregon-based consultant who was previously a senior executive at multiple biotech companies, was charged in a criminal information with two counts of securities fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also sued him.

