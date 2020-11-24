Diverse Robbins Geller team wins lead role in FirstEnergy lawsuit

A federal judge in Ohio appointed Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd as lead counsel in a shareholder lawsuit against utility FirstEnergy Corp over alleged bribes to a state lawmaker, saying that in addition to representing the client with the largest loss, he was “impressed” by the diversity of the lawyers on the case.

U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus on Monday named Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) lead plaintiff in the lawsuit seeking to recover damages for a 45% drop in share price after federal prosecutors announced corruption charges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2UYhIXz