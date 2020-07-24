Dr. Luke wins dismissal of songwriter's lawsuit over beverage company sale

The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed a lawsuit by a pop songwriter accusing producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald of cheating him out of $2.4 million he claimed he was owed after investing in a beverage company Gottwald co-founded.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights ruled Wednesday that Jacob Hindlin, who has written songs for stars including Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj, failed to allege that Gottwald or his co-defendants - his lawyer, Renee Karalian of Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, and Hindlin’s own former business manager, Lawrence Spielman - “did anything actionably wrong.”

