July 24, 2020 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dr. Luke wins dismissal of songwriter's lawsuit over beverage company sale

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed a lawsuit by a pop songwriter accusing producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald of cheating him out of $2.4 million he claimed he was owed after investing in a beverage company Gottwald co-founded.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights ruled Wednesday that Jacob Hindlin, who has written songs for stars including Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj, failed to allege that Gottwald or his co-defendants - his lawyer, Renee Karalian of Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, and Hindlin’s own former business manager, Lawrence Spielman - “did anything actionably wrong.”

