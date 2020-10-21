IN BRIEF: Dropbox defeats shareholder lawsuit over IPO

A California federal judge tossed a proposed shareholder class action against Dropbox Inc on Wednesday, ruling that the investors failed to adequately allege the company misled investors in registration statements for its 2018 initial public offering.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman of San Jose, California dismissed the 2019 lawsuit, which alleged Dropbox had concealed from investors that the rate at which its users were converting free accounts into paid ones was declining. Freeman couldn’t find an allegation in the complaint that the conversion rate was in fact declining with a “fine-tooth comb,” she wrote.

