DXC, HPE win dismissal of lawsuit over 2017 merger

Information technology company DXC Technology Co has won dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about its plans to cut costs after it was created through the merger of a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co division and another company in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California ruled Monday that the plaintiffs had failed to allege any false statements by DXC, HPE or their executives in connection with the registration statement for DXC stock in late 2016.

