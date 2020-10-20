U.S. Supreme Court asks for government's view on ERISA damages case

The U.S. Supreme Court asked the U.S. Solicitor General Monday to weigh in on PricewaterhouseCoopers’ attempt to reverse a ruling in favor of former employees over retirement benefits the auditor says could cost $2 billion.

PwC, represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, petitioned the high court in July for review of a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the “equitable relief” available to plaintiffs under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 includes forcing companies to update invalid terms of retirement plans and retroactively calculate benefits owed to plan participants.

