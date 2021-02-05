Citing ‘red flags’, judge boots fund, Bleichmar Fonti from Endo case lead role

A federal judge in Philadelphia has disqualified a pension fund and its attorneys at Bleichmar Fonti & Auld from continuing to lead a proposed class action against drugmaker Endo International, saying they had attempted to mislead the court.

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson took the unusual step on Thursday of removing the Park Employees’ and Retirement Board Employees’ Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit alleging Endo and its executives, represented by Latham & Watkins and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, hid from investors that anti-competitive practices were driving revenue in its generics division between 2015 and 2017.

