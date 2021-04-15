9th Circuit affirms Northrop Grumman's win in case over faulty pension statements

A federal appeals court in Pasadena has affirmed a win for Northrop Grumman in a proposed class action by employees over inaccurate pension benefit estimates, but revived negligence claims against an administrative services provider that made the estimates.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the aerospace company on Thursday that estimating pension benefits does not fall under plan providers’ fiduciary duties regulated by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. A Los Angeles federal judge was therefore right to dismiss two retired employees’ ERISA claims over erroneous statements that estimated their monthly pension benefits to be hundreds of dollars higher than they were, the panel wrote.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2OWEwYu