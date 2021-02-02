Acting SEC chairwoman names leaders of agency's ESG charge

The acting head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named a Harvard Law professor to lead the agency’s corporate finance division, a key role in the its efforts on environmental and social issues, while also bringing in a dedicated advisor on those themes.

Acting SEC Chairwoman Allison Herren Lee said on Monday that professor John Coates would serve as the director of the Division of Corporation Finance on an acting basis, and tapped Satyam Khanna, a New York University fellow and member of the Biden transition team, for the newly created position of senior policy advisor on climate and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

