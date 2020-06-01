IN BRIEF: Judge certifies Esperion investor class action over cholesterol drug

A federal judge has certified a class of Esperion Therapeutics Inc shareholders in a lawsuit alleging the company falsely stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not require it to conduct a lengthy study before approving a cholesterol drug.

U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow in Detroit on Sunday said the lead plaintiffs met the standards of establishing that numerous investors shared common claims that could be pursued jointly as a class action. Tarnow said lead plaintiffs Ronald Wallace and Walter Minett sufficiently established their claims against Esperion were typical of other investors and appointed the law firms of Kahn Swick & Foti and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd as class counsel.

