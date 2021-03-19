Judge scrutinizes Facebook shareholder's claim of racial justice failings

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday seemed inclined to dismiss a shareholder’s lawsuit accusing Facebook officers and directors of failing to act on “red flags” related to the company’s handling of race-related issues.

At a remote hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said Facebook shareholder Natalie Ocegueda failed to show that it would have been futile to demand action from the company’s board on the issues before filing the lawsuit, which is a threshold requirement for shareholder derivative litigation.

