Judge again tosses Facebook investor suit over privacy breach

A federal judge has dismissed for the second time a lawsuit by investors accusing Facebook Inc and its top executives of concealing fallout from a massive privacy breach, but has left room for them to amend their case with a new allegation about the company’s link to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, ruled Friday that, without the new allegation, the investors had failed to allege any false statements by Facebook, its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, its chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg or its chief financial officer David Wehner that led to losses.

