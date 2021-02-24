DOJ anti-bribery settlements hit new high in 2020

Several large settlements with corporations made last year the most lucrative for federal criminal anti-corruption efforts since the U.S. Justice Department began tracking statistics in 2015, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The Justice Department’s Fraud Section handles criminal enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits U.S. companies and stock issuers from bribing overseas officials. In 2020, its FCPA settlements with corporations, including massive deals with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Airbus SE, totaled $2.33 billion in U.S. criminal penalties and monetary recovery, which was the highest amount in the six years the Fraud Section’s annual reports have been issued.

