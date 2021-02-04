FedEx beats shareholder lawsuit over malware disclosures

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a proposed class action by FedEx shareholders accusing the company of hiding the extent of the damage the “NotPetya” computer virus wreaked on the company’s nascent European expansion in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled on Thursday that the lead plaintiff, a pension fund represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, had not adequately alleged statements by the company about its performance as it recovered from the effects of the malware were false or misleading. The judge denied leave to amend the complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cGJjXj