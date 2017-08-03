FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses claims Fiat misled investors about emissions
August 3, 2017 / 12:10 AM / in a day

Judge tosses claims Fiat misled investors about emissions

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed claims that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles misled investors about its compliance with U.S. emissions regulations, saying investors failed to show the automakers' executives acted with an intent to deceive.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ruled that investors suing the company for securities fraud did not show executives were consciously reckless or knew their statements were false when they assured investors that the automaker complied with emissions regulations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w8099Q

