Q&A: Ropes & Gray's Joshua Lichtenstein on DOL's new fiduciary rule

The Department of Labor last month proposed a new rule on the obligations of retirement investment fiduciaries to their clients. The rule exempts them from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act’s prohibition on receiving compensation tied to transactions they recommend, including rolling investments from a 401k into an individual retirement account, as long as they abide by so-called impartial conduct standards.

If finalized, it would replace an Obama-era rule requiring investment advisers to put their clients’ interest ahead of their own, which had provoked intense backlash from the industry. That rule was struck down by a federal appeals court in March 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eWeuLT