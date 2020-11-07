D.C. Circuit rejects ex-broker's bid to escape lifetime bar

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has rejected a broker’s bid to escape a lifetime industry ban, writing that a recent Supreme Court decision does not speak to whether the sanction was impermissibly punitive.

In a 3-0 decision on Friday, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit refused to apply the high court’s 2017 ruling in Kokesh v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on what makes a sanction punitive to plaintiff John Saad’s case. Kokesh dealt with that question in the context of the statute of limitations, a law that “differs significantly” from the Securities Exchange Act, which authorizes discipline for brokers, the panel said.

