Ohio judge calls for diverse counsel to lead First Energy shareholder lawsuit

A federal judge in Ohio said on Monday that he will consider how diverse three plaintiffs’ firms are when determining who should lead a proposed shareholder class action against utility FirstEnergy Corp over alleged bribes to a state lawmaker.

During a hearing on competing motions, U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus asked attorneys for three state pension funds to lay out how many women and minority attorneys are partners at their firms, saying that whether attorneys reflect the fund participants they represent goes to the question of adequate representation, one of the factors courts consider when appointing lead counsel.

