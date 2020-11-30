Banks can't block convicted ex-trader from consulting on antitrust case

Institutional investors suing the world’s largest banks for alleged collusion in the foreign exchange market can pay a former trader who pleaded guilty in a related criminal case to act as a consultant after a federal judge on Monday rejected the banks’ bid to block the arrangement.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan said that rather than prevent institutional investors from hiring Jason Katz, a former trader for Barclays and BNP, the 14 global banks can cross examine him about the job if he testifies at trial. The banks had sought to prevent plaintiffs including Frankfurt-based investment firm Allianz Global Investors GMBH from hiring Katz, claiming his $400 per-hour rate was excessive given that he is unemployed.

