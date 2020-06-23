Ex-Fox Rothschild partner can seek return to practice after insider trading

Pennsylvania’s top court has cleared the way for a former partner at the law firm Fox Rothschild to return to practice after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading and served a six-month prison sentence.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday imposed a four-year suspension on Herbert Sudfeld retroactive to April 2016, when he was temporarily suspended following his conviction. The order allows Sudfeld to apply for reinstatement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VaDKqI