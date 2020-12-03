Ex-SEC lawyer, solo practitioner charged with faking opinion letters to agency

A disbarred New York attorney and a Florida lawyer have been charged with a years-long scheme that facilitated sales of more than a dozen companies’ penny stocks by providing false legal documents, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Richard Rubin, age 78, of Brooklyn and Tequesta, Florida-based attorney Thomas Craft, 55, each face two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy for allegedly issuing opinion letters required under U.S. securities regulations to remove trading restrictions on microcap stock.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oiWbWd