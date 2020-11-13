D.C. Circuit considers constitutionality of SEC 'gag orders'

Judges on a federal appeals panel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday questioned a Libertarian think tank’s claim that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission violated the First Amendment by banning defendants who settle with the agency from publicly denying its allegations, suggesting a hesitance to rule broadly in the case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit expressed doubt about whether the court had jurisdiction over the Cato Institute’s lawsuit claiming a so-called SEC gag order on an unnamed former defendant prevented the group from publishing the defendant’s book. U.S. Circuit Court Judge A. Raymond Randolph also questioned whether the ban really violated free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.

