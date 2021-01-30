Q&A: Finn Dixon securities veteran says SEC should warn of Reddit rally dangers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that it has eyes on all parties involved in the ongoing fracas between hedge funds and an army of social media savvy investors, raising questions about what actions the agency could take.

Markets reeled this week from a meteoric rise in GameStop and other companies’ share prices attributed to millions of retail investors teaming up on Reddit to take on Wall Street hedge funds that had been shorting the stocks. The SEC said in a statement that the agency is closely monitoring the situation.

