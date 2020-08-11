Westlaw News
August 11, 2020 / 8:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

4th Circuit revives lawsuit over 'imprudent' Gannett 401(k) plan

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Gannett Co Inc of imprudently maintaining a risky single-stock fund in its employees’ 401(k) plan, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in losses.

A 2-1 panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday found that a lower court judge erred in concluding that a single undiversified fund, offered among multiple options, could not support a claim for breach of fiduciary duty.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33RE2YK

