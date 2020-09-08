Ex-private equity executive pleads guilty to stealing SEC info

A former chief compliance officer at a private equity firm pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Tuesday, obviating the need for a rare criminal bench trial expected to start this month on charges he stole information about a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation before he left the agency.

Michael Cohn, 61, former chief compliance officer at GPB Capital Holdings, was charged in February 2019 with stealing information about a probe into New York-based GPB while he was still working for the SEC as a compliance examiner. Cohn pled guilty to theft of government property before U.S. District Judge Gary Brown in Central Islip, New York.

