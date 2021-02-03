2nd Circuit won’t revive GE shareholder lawsuit over turbine defects

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said on Wednesday that it would not revive a shareholder lawsuit accusing General Electric of hiding a serious defect in its flagship gas turbine in 2018.

In a brief order, a three-judge panel agreed with GE, represented by Latham & Watkins, that a pension fund leading the proposed class action did not allege strong circumstantial evidence to back up its claim that the company was reckless in not announcing the problem as material while it pursued a plan to replace the blades.

