Securities regulator can’t be sued over investigation - 3rd Circuit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has immunity against a lawsuit by a trader who alleges the agency abused its investigative powers to harass him, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the SEC’s decision to investigate day trader and entrepreneur Guy Gentile was within the agency’s discretion and not subject to a court’s review.

