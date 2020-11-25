Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Prosecutors lose appeal of new fraud trial for ex-Georgeson employee

By Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way for a new trial for a former executive of a firm that advises companies on shareholder votes who was previously convicted of participating in a scheme to bribe a proxy adviser’s employee to learn how its investor clients were voting.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that a trial judge did not plainly err in granting a new trial for Donna Ackerly, who worked at proxy solicitation firm Georgeson LLC, based on an improper question a prosecutor asked a witness.

