Prosecutors lose appeal of new fraud trial for ex-Georgeson employee

A federal appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way for a new trial for a former executive of a firm that advises companies on shareholder votes who was previously convicted of participating in a scheme to bribe a proxy adviser’s employee to learn how its investor clients were voting.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that a trial judge did not plainly err in granting a new trial for Donna Ackerly, who worked at proxy solicitation firm Georgeson LLC, based on an improper question a prosecutor asked a witness.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3677Pxn