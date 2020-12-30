Nissan, ex-boss Ghosn must face U.S. investors' suit

A federal judge in Nashville has ruled that Nissan Motor Co Ltd and former top executive Carlos Ghosn must face a securities fraud lawsuit by investors in the United States who claim a scandal over Ghosn’s alleged hidden compensation showed the Japanese automaker falsely touted its corporate ethics.

U.S. District Judge William Campbell Jr ruled Tuesday that two pension funds represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd can go forward with the lawsuit seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for a drop in Nissan’s share price that occurred after Ghosn’s arrest for financial misconduct in 2018.

