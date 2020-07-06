IN BRIEF: Former SDNY task force chief joins Akin Gump

Katherine Goldstein, a former chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force in the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s office, has joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as a partner in its white collar defense and government investigations practice, the firm announced Monday.

Goldstein led the task force from 2014 to 2017 and was most recently at law firm Milbank, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

