IN BRIEF: Alphabet investors' attys can seek $29 mln in fees in sexual harassment case

A California court tentatively approved a shareholder settlement with Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday, giving lawyers for the plaintiffs the green light to seek up to $29 million in fees for their work on the lawsuit alleging the company hid lavish severance deals with former executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian Walsh tentatively approved a proposed settlement filed in September under which the company would adopt new policies including a ban on severance packages for employees being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct and pay $310 million over a decade on diversity initiatives. The order made public Alphabet’s agreement not to contest any subsequent request by the plaintiffs for attorneys’ fees of up to $29 million.

