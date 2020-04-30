GoPro wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over camera, recalled drone

Camera maker GoPro Inc and some of its officers and board members have won dismissal of a shareholder derivative lawsuit saying they concealed problems with new products in 2016, including a drone that was eventually recalled.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights, of the Delaware Chancery Court, ruled Tuesday that the shareholder plaintiffs had failed to show that it would have been futile to demand that the board bring the lawsuit itself.

